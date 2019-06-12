Renault vows 'fresh start' for alliance with Nissan

Renault's chairman vowed a "fresh start" on Wednesday for the carmaker's strained alliance with Japanese partner Nissan, saying its success was key after a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler fell apart

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Renault's chairman vowed a "fresh start" on Wednesday for the carmaker's strained alliance with Japanese partner Nissan , saying its success was key after a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler fell apart.

Calling the Franco-Japanese alliance a "pillar and a motor for the development of all its members," chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told Renault shareholders at their annual general meeting: "Today, the alliance is making a fresh start." "There can be no success for Renault without the success of the alliance," he said.

It was Renault's first AGM since the shock arrest last November of former chief executive Carlos Ghosn, who built up the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi into an industry behemoth selling some 10.8 million vehicles last year.

Since then Renault has been thrown into turmoil, its share price slumping to levels not seen since 2014 in the wake of Ghosn's ouster from top posts at the three automakers.

And relations with Nissan have soured, with the Japanese firm accusing Renault of having too much weight in the alliance, and of keeping it in the dark over its tie-up plans with Fiat Chrysler.

That deal with Italian-American group would have forged a globe-spanning automotive network with the resources to develop electric and autonomous vehicles, seen as essential for cutting carbon emissions and addressing the mobility challenges of a rapidly urbanising world.

Renault's net profit slumped by a third last year to 3.3 billion Euros ($3.7 billion), in large part because of a tough year for Nissan, in which Renault owns a 43 percent stake.

Nissan in turn holds 15 percent of the French automaker -- the same as the French state -- though its stake confers no voting rights.