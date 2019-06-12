UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Vows 'fresh Start' For Alliance With Nissan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:05 PM

Renault vows 'fresh start' for alliance with Nissan

Renault's chairman vowed a "fresh start" on Wednesday for the carmaker's strained alliance with Japanese partner Nissan, saying its success was key after a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler fell apart

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Renault's chairman vowed a "fresh start" on Wednesday for the carmaker's strained alliance with Japanese partner Nissan, saying its success was key after a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler fell apart.

Calling the Franco-Japanese alliance a "pillar and a motor for the development of all its members," chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told Renault shareholders at their annual general meeting: "Today, the alliance is making a fresh start." "There can be no success for Renault without the success of the alliance," he said.

It was Renault's first AGM since the shock arrest last November of former chief executive Carlos Ghosn, who built up the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi into an industry behemoth selling some 10.8 million vehicles last year.

Since then Renault has been thrown into turmoil, its share price slumping to levels not seen since 2014 in the wake of Ghosn's ouster from top posts at the three automakers.

And relations with Nissan have soured, with the Japanese firm accusing Renault of having too much weight in the alliance, and of keeping it in the dark over its tie-up plans with Fiat Chrysler.

That deal with Italian-American group would have forged a globe-spanning automotive network with the resources to develop electric and autonomous vehicles, seen as essential for cutting carbon emissions and addressing the mobility challenges of a rapidly urbanising world.

Renault's net profit slumped by a third last year to 3.3 billion Euros ($3.7 billion), in large part because of a tough year for Nissan, in which Renault owns a 43 percent stake.

Nissan in turn holds 15 percent of the French automaker -- the same as the French state -- though its stake confers no voting rights.

Related Topics

World Vehicles Same Alliance Price November All From Industry Nissan Share Top Fiat Mitsubishi Renault Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

Koto HPP will generate 40,8MW electricity

3 minutes ago

Usman Ghani appointed as CEO KPOGCL

3 minutes ago

Global Peace Index Ranks Afghanistan as Least Peac ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt presented balanced budget: Minister

3 minutes ago

Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK l ..

10 minutes ago

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.