Renegade Special Forces Detain Guinean President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Guinean President Alpha Conde has been detained by the country's mutinous special forces, the Guinee News website reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the president is captured by the special forces led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya.

The rebels are said to have detained a number of high-rank officials.