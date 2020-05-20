UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewable Energy Exposed To COVID-19 Impact Despite Lowering Costs - Int'l Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Renewable Energy Exposed to COVID-19 Impact Despite Lowering Costs - Int'l Energy Agency

Renewable energy will suffer from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic even though costs for renewable energy sources have dramatically decreased over the preceding decade, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Renewable energy will suffer from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic even though costs for renewable energy sources have dramatically decreased over the preceding decade, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

"Decline in the growth of net capacity additions of wind, solar and others tells me that the continuation of the decrease in the cost of renewables [even though] it is becoming more competitive, will not be enough to shutter renewables from the impacts of coronavirus, including the economic downturn," Birol said at a press briefing launching the IEA's new report on the renewable energy.

The IEA urges governments worldwide to support renewable energy during the pandemic, including through stimulus packages, the agency's chief noted.

According to the IEA's new report, the cost of electricity derived from onshore wind and solar power systems is much lower than the cost of power produced by fossil fuel plants, while the renewables have become the cheapest way of meeting growing energy demand in most countries.

The energy market has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted countries across the globe to consume less energy due to suspended economic activities amid lockdowns. The situation also became a backdrop for the failure of global oil producers to negotiate a fresh output cuts deal in early March. Though the cuts were subsequently negotiated in April, oil prices have remained low amid overfilled reservoirs.

Related Topics

Electricity Oil March April Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan supportive of sustainable peace in Afghan ..

19 seconds ago

CJ PHC , Judges request judicial officers, Bar mem ..

20 seconds ago

'Landmark National Drug Trial' launched at Sargodh ..

23 seconds ago

2887 persons receive Rs 36.4 million under Ehsaas ..

25 seconds ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.