(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Renewable energy will suffer from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic even though costs for renewable energy sources have dramatically decreased over the preceding decade, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Renewable energy will suffer from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic even though costs for renewable energy sources have dramatically decreased over the preceding decade, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

"Decline in the growth of net capacity additions of wind, solar and others tells me that the continuation of the decrease in the cost of renewables [even though] it is becoming more competitive, will not be enough to shutter renewables from the impacts of coronavirus, including the economic downturn," Birol said at a press briefing launching the IEA's new report on the renewable energy.

The IEA urges governments worldwide to support renewable energy during the pandemic, including through stimulus packages, the agency's chief noted.

According to the IEA's new report, the cost of electricity derived from onshore wind and solar power systems is much lower than the cost of power produced by fossil fuel plants, while the renewables have become the cheapest way of meeting growing energy demand in most countries.

The energy market has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted countries across the globe to consume less energy due to suspended economic activities amid lockdowns. The situation also became a backdrop for the failure of global oil producers to negotiate a fresh output cuts deal in early March. Though the cuts were subsequently negotiated in April, oil prices have remained low amid overfilled reservoirs.