Renewable Energy Sources Cannot Replace Oil, Gas in Difficult Economic Period - Gazprom

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Renewable energy sources cannot become an alternative to oil, gas and coal in a difficult economic period, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.

