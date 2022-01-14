Renewable power generation capacity of China Three Gorges Corporation tops 100 mln kw

Installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation has topped 100 million kilowatts, the company said Friday

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation has topped 100 million kilowatts, the company said Friday.

With a total of 340 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated from renewable energy sources last year, the company could replace about 100 million tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 280 million tonnes.

Installed hydropower capacity accounts for nearly 70 percent of the total installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation.

So far, the company has provided power generated by renewable energy to about 50 countries and regions worldwide, with a total installed capacity of more than 1,100 kilowatts.