UrduPoint.com

Renewable Power Generation Capacity Of China Three Gorges Corporation Tops 100 Mln Kw

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Renewable power generation capacity of China Three Gorges Corporation tops 100 mln kw

Installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation has topped 100 million kilowatts, the company said Friday

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation has topped 100 million kilowatts, the company said Friday.

With a total of 340 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated from renewable energy sources last year, the company could replace about 100 million tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 280 million tonnes.

Installed hydropower capacity accounts for nearly 70 percent of the total installed capacity of renewable energy operated by China Three Gorges Corporation.

So far, the company has provided power generated by renewable energy to about 50 countries and regions worldwide, with a total installed capacity of more than 1,100 kilowatts.

Related Topics

Electricity China Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of T ..

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of Terrorists, Extremists

11 seconds ago
 'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: ..

'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

14 seconds ago
 Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd ..

Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd time

16 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Centr ..

Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Central Asia Visible

17 seconds ago
 EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will ..

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lav ..

11 minutes ago
 Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.