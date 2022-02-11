UrduPoint.com

Renewables Account for 23% of Energy Used in EU for Heating, Cooling in 2020 - Eurostat

Almost a quarter of energy used in the European Union for heating and cooling are tapped from renewable sources, the bloc's statistics agency, Eurostat, said on Friday

"In 2020, renewable energy accounted for 23% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in the EU, steadily increasing from 12% in 2004 and 22% in 2019," it estimated.

The sources include solar and geothermal energy, ambient heat captured by heat pumps, biofuels and the renewable part of waste.

Sweden stood out with two thirds of the energy used for heating and cooling coming from renewables, mostly biomass and heat pumps. It was followed by Finland, Denmark and the Baltic Three with more than 50%, while the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland brought up the rear with less than 10%.

