MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Renewable energy resources rather than nuclear power should be at the heart of Japan's policy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, the Climate Action Network Japan (CAN-Japan), the Japanese branch of the international network of the environmental non-governmental organizations, told Sputnik.

During his first keynote address to the Japanese parliament on Monday, new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged that the country would go carbon neutral by 2050. Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

According to the organization, Suga's statement was late, but still "a step forward."

"Yet, the 2050 target and existing measures are not sufficient to deter the climate crisis and build a sustainable and equitable society, and it is essential to take urgent steps to raise the 2030 target and implement concrete measures," CAN-Japan said in an email.

The organization noted that there were currently no details on how exactly the Japanese government planned to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and drastically review its coal-fired power generation policy, but stressed that as the world's fifth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, Japan had "the responsibility and the ability to reach carbon neutrality before the whole world does it.

"However, it will be difficult to reach it by 2050 with the existing policies and measures, so it is necessary to drastically strengthen the measures. In order to steadily achieve the carbon neutrality target, effective policies such as regulation for coal-fired power stations and carbon pricing should be introduced and an open progress management system should be put in place," the NGO said.

At the same time, rather than promoting nuclear power and innovative technologies, including carbon recycling, which was suggested by Suga as a means of reaching the 2050 zero emissions target, CAN-Japan believes it is best to invest in energy saving practices, decoalization and defossilization, as well as shift to a 100-percent renewable based energy system.

"This innovative technology is not yet in sight both technically and economically and will not be put in place in time to contribute to achieving the Paris Agreement 1.5 �C goal. Not to mention the risk of accidents, nuclear power plants are costly and cause great concern about environmental and social adverse effects. All studies have shown that if we thoroughly save energy, we can shift to a 100 percent renewable based energy system with less environmental impact and without relying on nuclear power plants. We should focus on promoting a fair transition to a 100 percent renewable based energy system," the group said.