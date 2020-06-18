Renewables Overcame Nuclear Energy in Generated Power in 2019 for 1st Time - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Renewable sources of energy in 2019 produced more power than nuclear stations for the first time ever, the annual statistical review of world energy published by BP oil and gas company on Wednesday showed.

"Renewables contributed their largest increase in energy terms on record (3.2 exajoules).

They accounted for over 40% of the global growth in Primary energy last year, more than any other fuel. Their share in power generation (10.4%) also surpassed nuclear for the first time," the company said in a statement, listing the report's key findings.

According to the report, renewables account for 2805.5 terawatt-hours in 2019, while nuclear energy produced 2796 terawatt-hours.