MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The European Union obtained more electricity from renewable sources in 2020 than it did from coal and gas, according to a fresh analysis published by UK think tank Ember and Germany's Agora Energiewende.

In total, the bloc received 38 percent of its energy from renewable sources, compared to 37 percent from fossil fuels, the think tanks said. Wind and solar generation provided 14 percent and 5 percent, respectively, and the remaining energy from the renewables sector came from hydropower and bioenergy.

The EU sourced the remaining 25 percent of its electricity from nuclear power, the think tanks stated.

"It is significant that Europe has reached this landmark moment at the start of a decade of global climate action," Dave Jones, Ember's senior electricity analyst, said in a press release.

Denmark led EU member states by meeting 61 percent of its electricity needs through renewable sources. Ireland and Germany followed next, with 35 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

Coal-fired power generation has halved in volume between 2015 and 2020 as the European Union looks to meet its ambitious climate goals, the think tanks said.

Since publishing her Green Deal after taking over as European Commission President in December 2019, Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to make the European Union "climate-neutral" by 2050.

Recently, the bloc's leaders also agreed to revise emissions reductions targets, committing to a 55 percent drop by 2030, compared to the previous goal of a 40 percent reduction compared to 1990 levels.