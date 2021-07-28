Renewables Set Record in 2020 for US Electricity, 2nd Only to Natural Gas - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

Renewable power sources, including wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass and geothermal, generated a record level of US electricity in 2020, exceeded only by natural gas, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Renewable power sources, including wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass and geothermal, generated a record level of US electricity in 2020, exceeded only by natural gas, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, renewable energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatthours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21 percent of all the electricity generated in the United States," an EIA report said.

Renewables surpassed both nuclear (790 billion kWh) and coal (774 billion kWh) for the first time on record.

Only natural gas (1,617 billion kWh) produced more US electricity than renewables in 2020, the report also said.

US electricity generation from coal in all sectors declined 20 percent in 2020 from 2019, while renewables increased 9 percent, the report added.

Wind currently the most prevalent source of renewable electricity in the United States, grew 14 percent while utility-scale solar generation increased 26 percent, and mall-scale solar such as grid-connected rooftop panels, increased 19 percent, according to the report.