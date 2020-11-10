UrduPoint.com
Renewables To Overtake Coal As Largest Source Of Electricity Generation By 2025 - IEA

Renewables are forecast to outscore coal and become the largest source of electricity generation by 2025 with a share of 33 percent, while in 2021 renewables will enjoy a record 10 percent hike in capacity additions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in a report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Renewables are forecast to outscore coal and become the largest source of electricity generation by 2025 with a share of 33 percent, while in 2021 renewables will enjoy a record 10 percent hike in capacity additions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in a report.

"Electricity generation from renewables will expand almost 50 percent in the next five years to almost 9 745 TWh - equivalent to the combined demand of China and the European Union. By 2025, the share of renewables in total electricity generation is expected to be 33 percent, surpassing the coal-fired generation," the IEA said in a report on renewables.

Even though the energy market has suffered gravely from the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewables will enjoy growth this year as the IEA has revised upwards its forecast for capacity additions by 18 percent from its previous forecast in May.

"Renewable capacity additions are on track for a record expansion of nearly 10 percent in 2021.

Two factors should drive the acceleration, leading to the fastest growth since 2015. First, the commissioning of delayed projects in markets where construction and supply chains were disrupted. Prompt government measures in key markets - the United States, India and some European countries - have authorised developers to complete projects several months after policy or auction deadlines that originally fell at the end of 2020," the organization noted.

Secondly, the growth in such markets as India and the European Union will contribute to the record upswing of renewables next year, according to the report.

In May, the IEA said in a report that 2020's growth in global renewable power capacity would suffer its first contraction in 20 years due to the disruptions sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding lockdown measures. Despite the decline in growth, the global community was set to add 167 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 2020 � a 6 percent increase � according to the agency.

