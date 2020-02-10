UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewal Of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Put Off Until Next Year - Source

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Renewal of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Put Off Until Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The launch of the fourth Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite planned for this year has been postponed until 2021, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the fourth Resurs-P satellite planned for November 2020 has been put off until 2021," the source said, adding that the reason behind the postponement was production delays.

Three Resurs-P satellites were launched in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but only the first one is currently operational ” the other two have not been used due to technical failures.

General director of Russian space manufacturer Progress, Dmitry Baranov, said in the spring of last year that the fourth Russian Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite would be launched in 2020.

In October, Valery Zaichko, deputy director of the navigational space systems department of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said that two Resurs-P satellites would be launched in 2021-2022.

Related Topics

Russia Progress October November 2016 2020 Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

6 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

8 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Top UN official â€˜reaffirms commitmentâ€™ to impl ..

8 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.