Renewal of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Put Off Until Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The launch of the fourth Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite planned for this year has been postponed until 2021, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the fourth Resurs-P satellite planned for November 2020 has been put off until 2021," the source said, adding that the reason behind the postponement was production delays.

Three Resurs-P satellites were launched in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but only the first one is currently operational ” the other two have not been used due to technical failures.

General director of Russian space manufacturer Progress, Dmitry Baranov, said in the spring of last year that the fourth Russian Resurs-P remote-sensing satellite would be launched in 2020.

In October, Valery Zaichko, deputy director of the navigational space systems department of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said that two Resurs-P satellites would be launched in 2021-2022.