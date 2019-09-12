UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewed Crisis In Argentina Puts IMF Under Fire

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:08 AM

Renewed crisis in Argentina puts IMF under fire

Despite a history of many IMF rescue programs, Argentina once again faces a deepening financial crisis, raising questions about whether the Washington-based lender made a mistake in its dealings with Latin America's third largest economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Despite a history of many IMF rescue programs, Argentina once again faces a deepening financial crisis, raising questions about whether the Washington-based lender made a mistake in its dealings with Latin America's third largest economy.

The International Monetary Fund, which last year approved a record $57 billion loan for Argentina in exchange for sweeping economic reforms, is in the eye of the storm after President Mauricio Macri suffered a crushing defeat in the August 11 primary elections.

The victory of Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez put Macri's reelection in serious jeopardy, and threw financial markets into turmoil, worsening the already grim economic outlook.

Macri requested a loan from the IMF in April 2018 after a run on the currency weakened the peso and worsened the ongoing financial downturn.

Despite early signs the reforms he implemented were stabilizing the economy -- and amid the optimistic analysis from the IMF -- prices soared and job losses accelerated, sparking outrage and protests in a country with a long, fraught history with the fund.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world at 55 percent, while unemployment has risen to 10.1 percent this year and a third of the population lives in poverty.

"Everyone involved really, really should have known better," Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said on Twitter in a thread he titled "Crying for Argentina." He accused Macri of shying away from necessary steps for fear of the political blowback, saying he was "unwilling to take the heat for large budget cuts." Macri's reluctance may have been understandable, given the antagonism towards the IMF and its austerity requirements, even though the fund this time has insisted on protecting spending for social programs.

"Macri either couldn't or wouldn't bite the bullet," Krugman tweeted, deploring the increase in foreign debt.

Official data show the external debt, largely denominated in US dollars, rose to 88.5 percent of GDP in 2019 from 52.6 percent in 2015.

Krugman also questioned the IMF's continued willingness to provide financing in the country's repeated economic crises.

"What's striking... is that this is incredibly close to the script from 1998-2001," Krugman tweeted. The current episode features "similar policy mistakes, and similar enabling of those mistakes by the IMF." - Tarnished image - Other experts were less surprised by the IMF's actions.

"The decision to grant Argentina a loan of this size was much more political than technical.

The fund is like that; it's always been like that," economist Monica de Bolle told AFP.

Macri's "incremental" strategy involved "a lot of risk," which the IMF recognized, said de Bolle, who worked as an economist for the lender during Argentina's 2002 crisis.

"The IMF's image suffered from this excess of optimism," said the economist, now a researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

Jayati Ghosh, an economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, agreed that the fund has "a long history of policy mistakes." But Claudio Loser, an Argentine economist who served as the head of IMF's Western Hemisphere department from 1994 to 2002, played down the fund's responsibility for the country's failings.

He blamed Macri for policy mistakes, particularly at the start of his term, saying he should have reached out to the IMF at the end of 2017 instead of waiting until last year.

Loser told AFP however that while the IMF was "clearly not" responsible for the latest crisis, it had loaned Argentina too much because "the management of the IMF wanted to have a big success." "Unfortunately, the Argentines more than the IMF failed because they never accept the idea that adjustment is inevitable and takes time," and the country's political opposition and trade unions are "skilled at destabilizing governments." - 'Head over heels' for Macri - Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Wilson Center's Argentina project, said that "some of Macri's errors were foreseeable, such as borrowing so massively, and in dollars." But the "deeper and quicker" budget cuts that some called for could have provoked a political crisis.

"The IMF seems to have overlooked doubts about Argentina's debt repayment capacity because key board members, including the United States, had fallen head over heels for Macri," he said.

Macri, who came to power after promising to change the protectionist policies of his predecessor Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015), won over US President Donald Trump's representative in the institution, as well as IMF chief Christine Lagarde herself.

Lagarde, who leaves the IMF this week to take over leadership of the European Central Bank later this year, admitted in June that the fund had "underestimated" the severity of Argentina's "incredibly complicated" economic challenge.

An IMF spokesperson told AFP the fund's focus "has been and remains on helping Argentina during these challenging times."

Related Topics

Loan IMF Storm World Exchange Washington Budget Twitter Trump Job Bank New Delhi Argentina United States April May June August 2017 2015 2018 2019 Market From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi DoE, State Grid Corporation of China set ..

56 minutes ago

Gandapur terms UNHRC joint declaration against cur ..

8 minutes ago

Mexico injects another $5 bn into ailing Pemex

9 minutes ago

US approves sale of F-35 fighters to Poland

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.