Open Menu

Renewed Escalation In Gaza 'must Stop': EU Council Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Renewed escalation in Gaza 'must stop': EU Council chief

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) European Council chief Antonio Costa on Tuesday called for an end to the renewed violence in Gaza, after Israel unleashed its most intense strikes since a truce established two months ago.

"Shocked and saddened by the news coming from Gaza and the many civilian casualties following the Israeli airstrikes last night," said Costa, who heads the body representing the bloc's 27 states.

"Violence must stop and the terms of the ceasefire agreement must be respected.

All hostages and detainees must be released, and humanitarian aid must be resumed immediately," he wrote on X.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said more than 400 people were killed after the strikes.

Earlier the EU's aid chief called the fresh violence "devastating".

"Civilians have endured unimaginable suffering. This must stop," commissioner Hadja Lahbib wrote on X, adding: "It is imperative to return to a ceasefire immediately".

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

3 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

4 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

7 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

7 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

8 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

8 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

More Stories From World