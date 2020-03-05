UrduPoint.com
Renewed Israeli Missile Strike Targets Syrian Air Bases, Military Positions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Renewed Israeli missile strike targets Syrian air bases, military positions

Israel fired 10 missiles on Syrian air bases and military positions in the central province of Homs and the southern province of Quneitra, a war monitor reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Israel fired 10 missiles on Syrian air bases and military positions in the central province of Homs and the southern province of Quneitra, a war monitor reported on Thursday.

The missile strike took place after midnight and targeted the al-Daba'a air base in the western countryside of Homs and the al-Shuairat air base in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The attack also targeted military positions in Kodna and Qahtaniyeh in the countryside of Quneitra, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said no reports on human losses have emerged yet.

Meanwhile, the state news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles in Homs and Quneitra after midnight.

The Israeli missiles were fired from Israeli warplanes over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and from the Lebanese airspace, said the report.

SANA did not mention the exact targets but Israel usually strikes military sites where pro-Iran fighters are located.

The attack is the latest in a string of missile strikes carried out by Israel.

Throughout the Syrian crisis, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria, as well as convoyed transporting weapons to the Shiite Lebanese Hezbollah group.

