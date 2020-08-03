Renewed Paralympics Schedule for 2021 Unveiled With Minor Changes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The schedule of competitions for the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, postponed to 2021, remains largely unchanged, according to the website of the organizing committee.

The Tokyo Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021, and will feature 539 events in 22 sports. Only the timing of the opening and closing ceremonies were slightly tweaked compared to the initial schedule posted for the competitions.

Organizing Committee spokesman Hidemasa Nakamura said that additional measures may be introduced to ensure the safety of athletes depending on the situation with the pandemic then,

"It's true that the coronavirus situation is not clear.

.. We want to take this opportunity to prepare for a safe and secure tournament," Games Delivery Officer, Hidemasa Nakamura, said in a commentary as reported by Kyodo news agency.

The Olympics and Paralympics were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic after much deliberation. A recent NHK poll found that some 60 percent of Japanese respondents wanted the Games postponed again or canceled altogether due to ongoing pandemic concerns.