Renewed Violence In Iraq Protests Kills Six: Official
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:08 PM
Six people were killed in the Iraqi capital and a southern city on Saturday, officials said, pushing the overall death toll in this month's anti-government protests to more than 200
Three protesters were killed in Baghdad and another three people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.
Those in Nasiriyah were shot dead while torching a local official's home, a police source told AFP.