UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewed Violence In Iraq Protests Kills Six: Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Renewed violence in Iraq protests kills six: official

Six people were killed in the Iraqi capital and a southern city on Saturday, officials said, pushing the overall death toll in this month's anti-government protests to more than 200

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Six people were killed in the Iraqi capital and a southern city on Saturday, officials said, pushing the overall death toll in this month's anti-government protests to more than 200.

Three protesters were killed in Baghdad and another three people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

Those in Nasiriyah were shot dead while torching a local official's home, a police source told AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Baghdad

Recent Stories

Quran Khawani for foreign minister's sister on Sun ..

3 minutes ago

Platelet count of Nawaz Sharif improving: Marriyum ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan women beat Bangladesh in first T20 intern ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of Guru Nan ..

3 minutes ago

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

6 minutes ago

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle for self- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.