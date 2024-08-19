Rennes cruise to victory against Lyon in opening Ligue 1 clash

Rennes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Rennes made a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday with a solid 3-0 win at home against Lyon.

Two goals in two first-half minutes by Benjamin Bourigeaud and Amine Gouiri set the Breton side on their way before Henrik Meister scored the clincher in stoppage time.

Rennes started brightly and the breakthrough came when Ludovic Blas won a free-kick in a dangerous central position, just outside the box.

With 19 minutes on the clock, the forward touched the ball off for the onrushing Bourigeaud whose firm strike took a wicked deflection off the wall and spun past the wrong-footed goalkeeper.

The home crowd were still celebrating Rennes' first goal of the season when Gouiri delivered their second just two minutes later.

Again Lyon had a hand in their own downfall as Moussa Niakhate underhit his backpass, allowing Gouiri to swoop onto the ball and round Lucas Perri in goal before slotting home from a tight angle.

Julien Stephan's side continued to create chances in the second period but were unable to extend their lead and needed the experienced Steve Mandanda to deny Georges Mikautadze a debut goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Danish striker Meister then opened his league account one minute into injury time with a right-footed drive from inside the box which sealed the points for Rennes.

"It's just one match, three points. There's still a long way to go. We're happy, but we're not getting carried away," said Rennes coach Stephan.

It was opening day defeat again for Lyon, who suffered a horror start to last year's campaign but eventually recovered under the stewardship of Pierre Sage to become the form team in Ligue 1 in 2024.

Sunday's first kick-off saw new boys Auxerre restart life in the top flight with a last-gasp win against visitors Nice.

Substitute Lasso Coulibaly grabbed the winner five minutes into stoppage time, after Rayan Raveloson had cancelled out Mohamed-Ali Cho's 21st-minute opener.

Elsewhere, Lens beat newly-promoted Angers 1-0 thanks to a superb 28th-minute goal by Wesley Said.

The forward received the ball on the turn near the penalty spot and feinted to shoot one way before stroking the ball the other way with the goalkeeper totally flummoxed.

Nantes played out a goalless stalemate at Toulouse, while two second-half goals meant the honours were shared 1-1 in Montpellier's meeting with Strasbourg.