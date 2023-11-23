Renovated center of Chinese language, culture opened at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- The opening ceremony of the renovated center of Chinese language and culture at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) .

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, KRSU's Acting Rector Denis Fomin-Nilov, as well as teachers, students, and other guests.

At the event, Ambassador Du delivered a lecture on the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) over the past decade, emphasizing the significant contribution made by Belt and Road cooperation to fostering global peace and development, as well as building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Du also briefed the audience on China's effort to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, reviewed the achievements of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan, and spoke about the bright future.

Fomin-Nilov praised the important contribution Belt and Road cooperation has made to the economic development and improvement of people's well-being in countries along the route.

He also expressed the confidence that the center will boost the friendly Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.