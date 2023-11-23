Open Menu

Renovated Center Of Chinese Language, Culture Opened At Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Renovated center of Chinese language, culture opened at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- The opening ceremony of the renovated center of Chinese language and culture at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) .

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, KRSU's Acting Rector Denis Fomin-Nilov, as well as teachers, students, and other guests.

At the event, Ambassador Du delivered a lecture on the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) over the past decade, emphasizing the significant contribution made by Belt and Road cooperation to fostering global peace and development, as well as building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Du also briefed the audience on China's effort to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, reviewed the achievements of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan, and spoke about the bright future.

Fomin-Nilov praised the important contribution Belt and Road cooperation has made to the economic development and improvement of people's well-being in countries along the route.

He also expressed the confidence that the center will boost the friendly Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.

Related Topics

China Road Kyrgyzstan Event

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

13 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

13 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

13 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

13 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

13 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

13 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From World