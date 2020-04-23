UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renovation Of France's Notre-Dame To Resume Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Renovation of France's Notre-Dame to resume Monday

Work on restoring the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will gradually resume Monday after the coronavirus lockdown forced a halt to repairing the gothic landmark nearly destroyed by a fire one year ago, the general heading the project said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Work on restoring the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will gradually resume Monday after the coronavirus lockdown forced a halt to repairing the gothic landmark nearly destroyed by a fire one year ago, the general heading the project said Thursday.

Reconstruction was halted in mid-March as France imposed strict stay-at-home orders and business closures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I have made sure that the necessary measures and procedures to guarantee that social distancing and protective measures will be in place" for workers at the site, General Jean-Louis Georgelin said in a statement.

The 13th-century monument was the victim of a devastating blaze on April 15, 2019, that caused its roof and steeple to collapse, and despite the intense cleanup and stabilisation efforts the fragile structure remains at risk.

Before rebuilding was suspended, the 60 to 70 workers on the site had been preparing to remove more of the toxic lead particles deposited as the roof melted, which contaminated swathes of the French capital.

Once work resumes as normal in May, they will also attempt the delicate removal of a tangled web of metal scaffolding tubes that fused together in the inferno, which erupted during renovation work on the roof.

Until they do, they cannot install a more durable temporary roof to protect the church's priceless artworks from rain.

Last week, the church rang a lone bell from its southern tower to mark the anniversary of the fire, coinciding with the nightly rounds of applause from windows around the country for health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his goal of restoring Notre-Dame to its former glory within five years, calling the effort "a symbol of the resilience of our people.

Related Topics

Fire Business France Paris Lead SITE April May 2019 Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

3 minutes ago

Over Rs. 641 million distributed under Ehsaas Emer ..

2 minutes ago

Zalmi Foundation donates 50,000 protective masks, ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens asked to follow social distancing to prev ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till May 4

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.