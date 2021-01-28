UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Chelsea Flower Show Postponed For First Time In 108-Year History Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:33 PM

Renowned Chelsea Flower Show Postponed for First Time in 108-Year History Due to COVID-19

The United Kingdom's world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show has been pushed back from May to September for the first time in the event's 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The United Kingdom's world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show has been pushed back from May to September for the first time in the event's 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said Thursday.

"For the first time in its 108 year history, the RHS is postponing RHS Chelsea Flower Show to take place in the autumn instead of spring, due to the worldwide pandemic," the RHS said in a press release.

The RHS said that the rate of new COVID-19 infections was too high across the United Kingdom to hold the event safely, adding that the show could be staged in September, when millions more people across the country may be vaccinated against the disease.

"Whilst we are sad to have had to delay RHS Chelsea and are sorry for the disruption this will cause, we are excited that we are still planning to bring the world's best loved gardening event to the nation at a time when more people are gardening more than ever," Sue Biggs, the director general of the RHS, said.

More than 150,000 people visit the Chelsea Flower Show, which is held in the London region bearing the same name, annually.

Related Topics

World Visit London Same United Kingdom May September Event From Best Chelsea Million Sad

Recent Stories

Russia Stands for Int'l Cooperation in Fight Again ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Hopes 'Crimean Platform' Event ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister discuss e ..

21 minutes ago

US Bomb Maker Planned Attack on California Governo ..

20 minutes ago

Top House Republicans Push University Biden Center ..

20 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Publish Vaccine Delivery Contract o ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.