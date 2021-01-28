Renowned Chelsea Flower Show Postponed for First Time in 108-Year History Due to COVID-19

The United Kingdom's world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show has been pushed back from May to September for the first time in the event's 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The United Kingdom's world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show has been pushed back from May to September for the first time in the event's 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said Thursday.

"For the first time in its 108 year history, the RHS is postponing RHS Chelsea Flower Show to take place in the autumn instead of spring, due to the worldwide pandemic," the RHS said in a press release.

The RHS said that the rate of new COVID-19 infections was too high across the United Kingdom to hold the event safely, adding that the show could be staged in September, when millions more people across the country may be vaccinated against the disease.

"Whilst we are sad to have had to delay RHS Chelsea and are sorry for the disruption this will cause, we are excited that we are still planning to bring the world's best loved gardening event to the nation at a time when more people are gardening more than ever," Sue Biggs, the director general of the RHS, said.

More than 150,000 people visit the Chelsea Flower Show, which is held in the London region bearing the same name, annually.