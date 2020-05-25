UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Heart Surgeon Bokeria Believes Russia To Overcome Pandemic By End Of Summer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Renowned Heart Surgeon Bokeria Believes Russia to Overcome Pandemic by End of Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia may overcome the coronavirus epidemic by the end of the summer, the country's renowned heart surgeon and the honorary president of Bakulev Scientific Center for Cardiovascular Surgery, Leo Bokeria, told Sputnik.

"I believe that by the end of the summer we will defeat this disease," Bokeria, who is also the president of Russian public organization National Health League, said.

As of Sunday, Russia updated its COVID-19 tally by 8,599 cases to 344,481. The death toll has increased by 153 to 3,541. According to Russia's public health chief Anna Popova, the country has entered the COVID-19 plateau.

Related Topics

Russia Leo May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

11 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

12 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

13 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

13 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

14 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.