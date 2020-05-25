Renowned Heart Surgeon Bokeria Believes Russia to Overcome Pandemic by End of Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia may overcome the coronavirus epidemic by the end of the summer, the country's renowned heart surgeon and the honorary president of Bakulev Scientific Center for Cardiovascular Surgery, Leo Bokeria, told Sputnik.

"I believe that by the end of the summer we will defeat this disease," Bokeria, who is also the president of Russian public organization National Health League, said.

As of Sunday, Russia updated its COVID-19 tally by 8,599 cases to 344,481. The death toll has increased by 153 to 3,541. According to Russia's public health chief Anna Popova, the country has entered the COVID-19 plateau.