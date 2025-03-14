Open Menu

Renowned US Health Research Hub Johns Hopkins To Slash 2,000 Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Renowned US health research hub Johns Hopkins to slash 2,000 jobs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prestigious US university Johns Hopkins said Thursday it will lay off more than 2,000 employees around the world in the aftermath of the Trump administration's massive reduction in foreign aid funds.

"This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work," the leading scientific institution said.

The university is based in Baltimore, Maryland's largest city an hour's drive north of the US capital, but is eliminating at least 1,975 jobs in projects across 44 countries and 247 jobs in the United States.

New US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, have embarked on a campaign to slash Federal spending, targeting in particular support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for foreign aid, research and development.

Johns Hopkins University is one of the institutions hardest hit by these drastic reductions. In early March, its president Ronald Daniels explained in a message to students and professors that federal money accounted for nearly half of the backing it funds received last year.

Referring to a "historical relationship" between the "first American research university" and the government, he warned that students, researchers and professors would see damage to programs designed to improve health, hygiene and medicine across the world.

- Drinking water -

Thursday's announcement confirmed that the cuts hit the university's medical school and school of public health as well as Jhpiego, a global non-profit organization founded more than 50 years ago and which works to improve health in countries worldwide.

"Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world," the university said.

The university receives roughly $1 billion annually in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is currently running 600 clinical trials, according to The New York Times, which added that Hopkins is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging such cuts.

USAID, the largest funding agency for Jhpiego, distributes humanitarian aid around the world, with health and emergency programs in around 120 countries.

Trump, whose appointees are dismantling the humanitarian agency, signed an executive order in January demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid to allow time to assess expenses. Critics warn that slashing USAID work will endanger millions of lives.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

46 minutes ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

8 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

9 hours ago
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

9 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

9 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

9 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

10 hours ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago
 US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Ru ..

US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From World