Reopening of museums postponed in high-risk outbreak regions

All sorts of museums, memorials and cultural heritage sites in high-risk regions of the COVID-19 epidemic should postpone reopening to the public, according to a circular recently issued by the National Cultural Heritage Administratio

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :All sorts of museums, memorials and cultural heritage sites in high-risk regions of the COVID-19 epidemic should postpone reopening to the public, according to a circular recently issued by the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The administration also called for implementing strict epidemic prevention measures amid work resumption and avoiding a sweeping approach in resuming the operation of museums and cultural heritage sites.

Museums, memorials and cultural heritage sites in low-risk outbreak regions will be allowed to gradually resume operations with the prior permission of local authorities. And open areas of cultural heritage sites and ruins-based museums in medium-risk regions can resume opening to the public in an orderly manner, while their indoor areas shall remain closed, read the circular.