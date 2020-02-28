UrduPoint.com
Reopening Of Museums Postponed In High-risk Outbreak Regions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :All sorts of museums, memorials and cultural heritage sites in high-risk regions of the COVID-19 epidemic should postpone reopening to the public, according to a circular recently issued by the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The administration also called for implementing strict epidemic prevention measures amid work resumption and avoiding a sweeping approach in resuming the operation of museums and cultural heritage sites.

Museums, memorials and cultural heritage sites in low-risk outbreak regions will be allowed to gradually resume operations with the prior permission of local authorities. And open areas of cultural heritage sites and ruins-based museums in medium-risk regions can resume opening to the public in an orderly manner, while their indoor areas shall remain closed, read the circular.

