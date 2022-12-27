Rep.-Elect George Santos of New York Admits to Fabricating Resumé

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) New York Republican Rep.-elect. George Santos confessed to lying on the campaign trail about key parts of his biography, including his background, education and work experience.

Earlier in December, The New York Times published an investigation into Santos and the inconsistencies in his biography. In particular, the newspaper found materials from a criminal investigation in Brazil, according to which the congressman-to-be confessed to stealing a checkbook from his mother's patient and was convicted, but the verdict did not come into effect, since the 19-year-old Santos did not respond to the court summons.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.

I own up to that ... We do stupid things in life," Santos told New York Post in an interview.

Among other things, Santos was alleged by media to have lied about his background, when he said on his campaign website that his mother was Jewish and her parents fled Europe from the Nazis during World War II.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish'," he said.

The lawmaker believes the scandal will not deter him from serving his two-year term in the Congress.

"This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good," Santos said in the interview.