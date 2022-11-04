UrduPoint.com

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries On Track To Replace Pelosi As US House Democratic Leader - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is on track to replace current US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the lower chamber's Democrats amid anticipation that she will step down from the role following a Republican victory in the midterms, Politico reported on Friday

In 2018, Pelosi struck an informal deal to limit her time as leader of House Democrats to just four more years. In September, US media reported that President Joe Biden is delaying the nomination of an ambassador to Italy in anticipation of offering the position to Pelosi if Republicans win control of the House in midterms next week.

Jeffries, 52, is among the Democrats vying to become the party's House leader. Jeffries met with fellow Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) member Rep. Jim Clyburn in September to seek assurance the elder Democrat would not run for the position himself and split the CBC vote, the report said, citing an interview with Clyburn.

Clyburn said he assured Jeffries that he would not impede the progress of an up-and-coming party member, according to the report.

Unified support from the 58-member CBC bloc could pave the way for Jeffries to become the first African-American to serve in a congressional leadership position, the report said.

A number of Democratic lawmakers privately said Jeffries is the party's best option as leader due to his proficiency in both public media appearances and working behind the scenes in Congress, the report also said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who comes from Pelosi's home state of California, is also reportedly among those contending for the leadership position. However, Pelosi's personnel insist she is not pushing Schiff to run against Jeffries, the report said.

Schiff has privately expressed his confidence that California's 42-member House delegation could make him competitive in a bid to lead the party, the report added.

On November 8, the United States will hold midterm elections to determine control of both the House and Senate, both of which are currently held by Democrats. Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House, while the Senate remains a toss-up.

