Rep. Maxine Waters calls on California Governor Newsom to Reduce Barriers to COVID-19 Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US Congresswoman and Chair of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters called on California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to reduce barriers to receiving COVID-19 assistance in a letter sent on Wednesday.

"While I appreciate efforts to improve the distribution of emergency rental assistance and ensure renters are receiving sufficient aid, I urge you to continue to reduce barriers to assistance so that families are not cut off from relief provided by Congress," Waters said.

She said that although she was able to secure $46.6 billion in emergency rental assistance between the December aid package and the American Rescue Plan, both California and the City of Los Angeles alike have only provided a fraction of the money to landlords.

Waters also added that even prior to the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, California had "crisis levels" of homelessness in the state, with 161,000 Californians living on the streets. She told Newsom and Garcetti in the letter that she was glad to see that California and LA received a large share of the $5 billion in emergency housing vouchers that Waters helped secure for homeless and at-risk populations, and looks forward to hearing how the funds assist residents of the state.