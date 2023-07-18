Rep. McCaul Says State Department Violated His China Sanctions-Related Subpoena

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Tuesday that the State Department has violated his subpoena to provide documents related to sanctions on China and that he will now prepare for further action on the issue

"On July 11, I was forced to serve a subpoena for these documents, yet the deadline came and went. Last night, we received a response from the State with respect to the subpoena, but it's insufficient. Mr. Assistant Secretary (of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink), your department is in violation today of a congressional subpoena. This is unacceptable and I will have to prepare for further action," McCaul said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Earlier in July, McCaul subpoenaed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to sanctions on China amid media reports that the State Department held back on new measures on Beijing, including new export controls with respect to Huawei, in an effort to improve relations between the countries.

McCaul has been trying to get an answer from the State Department since May 19, when he sent his first letter asking for clarifications. He claims that he still has not received any definitive answer to his inquiries from the agency.

According to the lawmaker, the State Department has also repeatedly "killed" congressionally mandated sanctions against China under the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act.