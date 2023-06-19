UrduPoint.com

Repair Of Kakhovka HPP To Start Once Ukrainian Forces Pushed Back - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Repair of Kakhovka HPP to Start Once Ukrainian Forces Pushed Back - Governor

The restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) can only start once Ukrainian troops are pushed away to a safe distance, but there are no specific plans yet, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) can only start once Ukrainian troops are pushed away to a safe distance, but there are no specific plans yet, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.

"Of course, after achieving the goals of the special military operation, or even earlier, when we drive the enemy to a safe distance, we will begin to restore the Kakhovka HPP. There is no other way - the ecology and economy of the left bank of the Kherson region and northern Crimea are strongly tied to it. This is a fundamental issue. However, it is clear that specific plans and projects will be drawn up later," Saldo said.

On Sunday, the head of the Kherson regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said that the death toll from the flooding of Kherson Region after the Kakhovka HPP damage had gone up to 35.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Water Dam Bank Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev June Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24 ..

Heat wave like conditions expected from June 20-24: PMD

50 seconds ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

52 seconds ago
 MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways ..

MNAs appreciate budgetary measures, seek motorways for Balochistan

53 seconds ago
 Seminar held to address fiscal requirements of KP ..

Seminar held to address fiscal requirements of KP merged areas

54 seconds ago
 Commander of Iranian Navy calls on CNS Admiral Amj ..

Commander of Iranian Navy calls on CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

56 seconds ago
 Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of ..

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of recovered cancer patients

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.