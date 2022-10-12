UrduPoint.com

Repairs At Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years To Complete - Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Repairs at Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years to Complete - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) It may take years to fix ruptures in three of the four Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, the chief executive of Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) It may take years to fix ruptures in three of the four Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, the chief executive of Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"If we talk about time estimates it will take more than a year. It's a time-consuming task," Alexey Miller said at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

Russia believes that the gas leaks were caused by an act of terrorism. Denmark and Sweden, in whose waters they occurred, have effectively barred Russia from investigating the attacks on the infrastructure that carried Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Miller demanded clarity from the European Union on whether it wanted the pipelines to be fixed. He said sanctions on Russia had put economic and legal obstacles that needed to be removed in the way of repairs before technical work could begin.

