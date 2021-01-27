UrduPoint.com
Repairs Center Refutes Claims About Fire On Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

Russia's ship-repairing center Zvezdochka refuted on Wednesday claims about fire on board of the Russian navy's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's ship-repairing center Zvezdochka refuted on Wednesday claims about fire on board of the Russian navy's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.

According to some media reports, an acetylene gas tank exploded during the repairs.

"There was a failure in the technological equipment operation, which did not lead to a fire and did not anyhow affect the progress in the repairs," Zvezdochka's spokesman, Evgeny Gladyshev, said.

The ship is currently undergoing repairs at the 35th shipyard in Russia's northern city of Severomorsk.

In December 2019, Admiral Kuznetsov went up in flames during welding operations, when a spark fell into a bulge space where fuel was spilled. Two people were killed and over 10 others sustained injuries in the incident.

