(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Repairs of Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov continue and have not ceased despite the fire that hit it last week, United Shipbuilding Corporation President Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik on Monday.

The aircraft carrier, docked for repairs in Russia's northern city of Murmansk, went up in flames on December 12 during welding operations, when a spark fell into a hold space where fuel was spilled.

It took over a day to extinguish the fire, in which two people were killed and over ten others injured.

"The repairs on board of Admiral Kuznetsov continue, they have not been suspended because of the fire. It is early to assess the damage. A commission is working on establishing the reasons behind the incident," Rakhmanov said.

The commission includes the United Shipbuilding Corporation's deputy head, Vladimir Korolev, a former commander of the Russian Navy.