Repatriation Flight Carrying Russians Home Leaves New York For Moscow

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russians have benefited from yet another Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page, the flight, which departed from the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday evening, is the 12th repatriation flight from the US to Russia.

All passengers will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Russia.

On June 28, nearly 400 Russians flew out from New York to Moscow, including 17 babies, 24 elderly people and eight students.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens. More than 3,000 Russians have been able to return home from the US thanks to the special repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.8 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,800), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.