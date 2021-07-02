UrduPoint.com
Repatriation Of Europeans Held In Syrian Camps 'Obligation' For Member States - CoE

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:20 PM

European countries' refusal to repatriate their nationals stuck in camps in northeastern Syria is a deviation from the European Convention on Human Rights, which obliges them to protect people from torture or inhuman treatment, the commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) European countries' refusal to repatriate their nationals stuck in camps in northeastern Syria is a deviation from the European Convention on Human Rights, which obliges them to protect people from torture or inhuman treatment, the commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe said.

The assessment was made by Dunja Mijatovic in her observations submitted to the European Court of Human Rights in the cases of H.F. and M.F. v. France and J.D. and A.D. v. France on the fate of European citizens held in Syria's northeast.

"The Commissioner is of the view that the only way that States Parties can meet their obligation to take measures to prevent persons under their jurisdiction from being subjected to treatment contrary to Article 3 is to repatriate their nationals being held in these camps. Furthermore, she maintains that the refusal by certain States to do so is such as to impede the effective exercise of these persons' right to respect for private and family life," the document read.

Evacuation of foreign children from such camps, where they are held in dangerous and squalid conditions, is "an absolute and mandatory priority," pursuant to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and its protocols, she further stressed.

Many European countries, including the UK, Denmark and Belgium, have been reluctant to take back not only their nationals captured while fighting alongside terrorists in Syria and Iraq, but also their wives and children. Among the major reasons for this is fear that those retraining including children who have been taught to kill could radicalize others or become a security issue in their home nations in the years to come. Often, such people have their citizenship revoked.

