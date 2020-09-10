UrduPoint.com
Repeat Of 2018 Elections To Lead To Social, Political Crises In Iraq - Ex-Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:32 PM

Repeat of 2018 Elections to Lead to Social, Political Crises in Iraq - Ex-Prime Minister

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A repetition of the 2018 Iraqi parliamentary elections may result in the social and political collapses in the country, Haider al-Abadi, former Iraqi Prime Minister and a head of the Victory Alliance Muslim democratic coalition, told Sputnik in an interview.

The 2018 election campaign, as a result of which Iraq's Saairun coalition led by Shia cleric Muqtada as-Sadr won the most number of votes, has been reportedly engaged in fraud. The Iraqi parliament then ordered a manual recount, but, subsequently, the results ended up almost identical to what was officially declared. In late July of 2020, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced a snap election campaign to the country's unicameral parliament, the 329-seat Council of Representatives, to be set for June 6 of the next year. According to Al-Kadhimi, international observers would be invited to monitor the vote.

"A repetition of the 2018-election experience will result in the political and social collapses, and the political system will be unable to withstand if we see no acceptable, fair, impartial and credible elections," al-Abadi said, when asked about the 2021 election campaign.

It is one of the most significant tests for the country's government and its influential powers to confirm their credibility, the Iraqi official added, noting that the authorities should understand the seriousness of the implications if honest elections are not held.

As for expectations in regard to a new electoral law, which was a key demand of long-standing nationwide demonstrations, al-Abadi said that the country's political forces are still negotiating the matter, and there is a difference in views, as some of them "are afraid for their political future."

"I suppose that a compromise will be finally reached, and demands of the street will be met after the adoption of the law's final version," al-Abadi said.

Iraq was in a political vacuum for nearly five months before Al-Kadhimi was sworn in and formed a government in May. The previous government of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last November against the backdrop of months-long nationwide protests against corruption and poor living conditions.

Al-Abadi served as the country's prime minister from 2014-2018.

