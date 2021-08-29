Repeat Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan to Be Held on November 28

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The repeat parlamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on November 28, as a corresponding decree was signed by the president of the republic, Sadyr Japarov.

"As per the president's decree, the elections of members of the new convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh [Supreme Council] of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan will be held on November 28," a statement, published by the president's press service, read.

From August 27, the constitutional law of the Kyrgyz Republic came into force which provides a new procedure for electing lawmakers to the parliament.

The previous parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid concerns over vote-buying. Due to the chaos caused, the election results were annulled by the Central Election Commission and the then-president of the republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned. Japarov, who took over, pledged that all referendums and elections would be transparent under his rule.