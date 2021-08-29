UrduPoint.com

Repeat Parliamentary Elections In Kyrgyzstan To Be Held On November 28

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Repeat Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan to Be Held on November 28

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The repeat parlamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on November 28, as a corresponding decree was signed by the president of the republic, Sadyr Japarov.

"As per the president's decree, the elections of members of the new convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh [Supreme Council] of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan will be held on November 28," a statement, published by the president's press service, read.

From August 27, the constitutional law of the Kyrgyz Republic came into force which provides a new procedure for electing lawmakers to the parliament.

The previous parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid concerns over vote-buying. Due to the chaos caused, the election results were annulled by the Central Election Commission and the then-president of the republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned. Japarov, who took over, pledged that all referendums and elections would be transparent under his rule.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kyrgyzstan August October November 2020 All

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

14 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

59 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

59 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.