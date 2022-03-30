Repeated Maternity Failures at UK Hospital Led to at Least 210 Avoidable Deaths - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Repeated maternity care failures led to the death of at least 201 babies and nine mothers at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital in Shropshire, England from 2000 to 2019, an independent report published on Wednesday has found.

According to the conclusion of the five-year inquiry conducted by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, some of the babies suffered skull fractures, broken bones or developed cerebral palsy after traumatic forceps deliveries, while others were starved of oxygen and experienced life-changing brain injuries.

It also found that there was a "culture" within the Trust that favoured natural birth over performing caesarean sections which resulted in many babies and mothers dying.

"Throughout our final report we have highlighted how failures in care were repeated from one incident to the next," Ockenden was quoted as saying.

The maternity expert, who was assigned the task to conduct investigation in 2017 by then health minister Jeremy Hunt, pointed at the lack of enough staff and training and the Trust's culture of not listening to the families as the reasons for the failures.

"There was a tendency of the Trust to blame mothers for their poor outcomes, in some cases even for their own deaths," she said.

Reacting to the report, UK health minister Sajid Javid told Parliament that it "paints a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care over two decades" and promised that those responsible will be held accountable.