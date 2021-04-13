(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The process to replace centrifuges damaged during an act of sabotage on a nuclear facility in Iran's Natanz began immediately after the incident, Iranian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Replacement process of the damaged centrifuges including with the same machines with more capacity has immediately begun," Gharibabadi said on Twitter.