Replacing UK Prime Minister With Ice Broke No Rules: TV Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Replacing UK Prime Minister with ice broke no rules: TV watchdog

Britain's TV regulator on Tuesday rejected a complaint by the Conservatives over an election debate on climate change in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson was replaced by a melting ice sculpture

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's tv regulator on Tuesday rejected a complaint by the Conservatives over an election debate on climate change in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson was replaced by a melting ice sculpture.

Channel 4 had invited all political leaders to take part in last week's hour-long debate ahead of the December 12 election but Johnson refused, suggesting that minister Michael Gove could go in his place.

But the broadcaster would not accept Gove and instead replaced Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who also declined to attend the debate, with ice sculptures of planet Earth.

