UrduPoint.com

Replenishing Weapons Supplied By NATO To Ukraine May Yield $21.7Bln To US - Think Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Replenishing Weapons Supplied by NATO to Ukraine May Yield $21.7Bln to US - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The United States may gain as much as $21.7 billion in military sales for restocking the military equipment delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, while the alliance's nations can strengthen their military potential by replenishing the weapons, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank said.

"Replacing the military equipment transferred to Ukraine by the United States' NATO allies could lead to roughly $21.7 billion in foreign military sales (FMS) or direct commercial sales for American industry," the think tank said on Friday.

The FDD added that by restocking the weapons supplied to Ukraine, these nations could "improve their capabilities and build a more effective military deterrent," while driving down the Pentagon's costs to manufacture these arms.

Meanwhile, the Defense news outlet argued that the analysis "is somewhat imprecise given the uncertainty in forecasting future decisions by allied governments."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Kiev Alliance Lead United States Tank February April May Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

22 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address i ..

Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address issues of energy sector

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Un ..

Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Universities 2023

1 hour ago
 US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Maso ..

US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools a ..

Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools and universities

3 hours ago
 Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Mini ..

Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Minister of the De Facto Governmen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.