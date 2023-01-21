Replenishing Weapons Supplied by NATO to Ukraine May Yield $21.7Bln to US - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The United States may gain as much as $21.7 billion in military sales for restocking the military equipment delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, while the alliance's nations can strengthen their military potential by replenishing the weapons, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank said.

"Replacing the military equipment transferred to Ukraine by the United States' NATO allies could lead to roughly $21.7 billion in foreign military sales (FMS) or direct commercial sales for American industry," the think tank said on Friday.

The FDD added that by restocking the weapons supplied to Ukraine, these nations could "improve their capabilities and build a more effective military deterrent," while driving down the Pentagon's costs to manufacture these arms.

Meanwhile, the Defense news outlet argued that the analysis "is somewhat imprecise given the uncertainty in forecasting future decisions by allied governments."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.