Replica of Alamgiri Gate unveiled at World Park, Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday unveiled a newly constructed replica of the Alamgiri Gate at World Park in Fengtai District, Beijing.

The Alamgiri Gate - entrance of UNESCO world heritage Lahore Fort - was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century in Lahore, Pakistan.

In the recent months, this is the second replica of a Pakistani monument, unveiled in the Chinese Capital as part of the efforts to further strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Ambassador Haque highlighted the historical significance of Alamgiri Gate and hoped that the replica would serve as a symbol of exemplary China-Pakistan friendship.

“This replica will be standing tall in the years and decades from now on, and encourage and inspire Chinese friends, brothers and sisters and the travelers to Pakistan,” he added.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan and China were celebrating 2023 as a year of tourism and added this replica would attract Chinese tourists to visit historical and cultural sites in Pakistan.

Highlighting the time-tested relationship between the two countries, Ambassador Haque emphasized the key role of cultural cooperation in promoting mutual trust and strengthening strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan.

The relationship and friendship between the two countries was historic, unique, and very special and had been nurtured over the years by successive generations of people.

This was very important that the two countries passed on the sentiments of this friendship and goodwill to the future generations, he added.

Ambassador Haque also thanked the Fengtai district administration for providing support in implementing and completing this project.

A large number of Chinese scholars, media persons and members of the Pakistani community attended the inauguration ceremony.

