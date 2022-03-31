Report About Armed Man at Large in Lille Was False Alarm - Reports

A report about an armed man allegedly at large in the French city of Lille was a false alarm, the Voix du Nord news agency reported

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the police was searching was an armed man near a train station, and the nearby area was cordoned off.