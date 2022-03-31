UrduPoint.com

Report About Armed Man At Large In Lille Was False Alarm - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 08:31 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A report about an armed man allegedly at large in the French city of Lille was a false alarm, the Voix du Nord news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the police was searching was an armed man near a train station, and the nearby area was cordoned off.

