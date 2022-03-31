Report About Armed Man At Large In Lille Was False Alarm - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 08:31 PM
A report about an armed man allegedly at large in the French city of Lille was a false alarm, the Voix du Nord news agency reported
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A report about an armed man allegedly at large in the French city of Lille was a false alarm, the Voix du Nord news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that the police was searching was an armed man near a train station, and the nearby area was cordoned off.