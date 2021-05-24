Report About Terrorist Attack Threat on Lufthansa Flight Not Confirmed - Misnk Airport

A report about preparation of a terrorist attack on Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt flight was not confirmed, the Minsk National Airport said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A report about preparation of a terrorist attack on Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt flight was not confirmed, the Minsk National Airport said on Monday.

"At the moment, all the necessary measures for the screening of passengers, baggage and aircraft have been completed.

The message about the terrorist attack, received earlier by e-mail of the airport, was not confirmed," the airport said.

According to the tracking website Flightradar24, the Frankfurt-bound flight already took off from Minsk.