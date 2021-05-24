UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report About Terrorist Attack Threat On Lufthansa Flight Not Confirmed - Misnk Airport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:06 PM

Report About Terrorist Attack Threat on Lufthansa Flight Not Confirmed - Misnk Airport

A report about preparation of a terrorist attack on Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt flight was not confirmed, the Minsk National Airport said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A report about preparation of a terrorist attack on Lufthansa's Minsk-Frankfurt flight was not confirmed, the Minsk National Airport said on Monday.

"At the moment, all the necessary measures for the screening of passengers, baggage and aircraft have been completed.

The message about the terrorist attack, received earlier by e-mail of the airport, was not confirmed," the airport said.

According to the tracking website Flightradar24, the Frankfurt-bound flight already took off from Minsk.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Minsk All From Airport

Recent Stories

US journalist detained in Myanmar: employer

2 seconds ago

Balochistan to include more public welfare schemes ..

4 seconds ago

Those Who Threatened to Blow Up Ryanair Plane Dema ..

6 seconds ago

Pakistan, US National Security Advisers meet in Ge ..

3 minutes ago

Polish Official Says AstraZeneca to Once Again Del ..

3 minutes ago

Tuchel's Chelsea can take 'confidence' from wins o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.