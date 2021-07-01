UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Report Credits Biden Win to Drop in Trump Support Among Suburban Voters From 2016 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Shifts in US suburban voters' preferences largely explain President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over former President Donald Trump, according to a report by the PEW Research Center.

"Biden did considerably better among suburban voters in 2020 than [Hillary] Clinton did in 2016 (54 percent for Biden, 45 percent for Clinton), the report released on Wednesday said.

Biden also scored better than Clinton among White voters without a college decree, who proved critical to Trump's victory in 2016, when he won the group by 64-to-28 percent.

Biden received 33 percent of votes from this group, the report said.

The report was based on a survey of 11,818 members of Pew's nationally representative American Trends Panel conducted Nov. 12-17, 2020, shortly after the general election. Researchers then correlated the results using three different commercial voter files that contain official records of voter registration and turnout for 2016, 2018 and 2020.

