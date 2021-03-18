UrduPoint.com
Report Finds 202 Abusers, 314 Victims At Germany's Top Diocese

Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:28 PM

Report finds 202 abusers, 314 victims at Germany's top diocese

An independent study commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence committed by clergy and laymen in Germany's top diocese, its authors said Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :An independent study commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence committed by clergy and laymen in Germany's top diocese, its authors said Thursday.

The long-awaited 800-page report on the Cologne diocese found 202 perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018, most of them under the age of 14, the attorney mandated by the Church, Bjoern Gercke, told reporters.

More Stories From World

