Report Of 'Anomalous Health Incident' In Hanoi Delays Harris' Visit To Vietnam- US Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Report of 'Anomalous Health Incident' in Hanoi Delays Harris' Visit to Vietnam- US Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The report of an "anomalous health incident' in Hanoi has delayed the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris from departing Singapore to Vietnam, the US embassy in Vietnam announced on Tuesday.

"Earlier this evening, the Vice President's traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President's trip," the statement said.

Harris will leave Singapore later on Tuesday and arrive in Hanoi, Vietnam.

While the embassy did not specify the nature of the incident, US authorities often refer to the so-called Havana Syndrome as an "anomalous health incident."

The health issue was first reported by Americans posted to Havana in Cuba in 2016, earning the syndrome its name. It has since been rumored to affect US officials in China, Russia, Austria and even Washington, DC.

