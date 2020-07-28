Reported Aggressions Against Press in US Tops 585 - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) More than 585 incidents of aggression against media representatives have been reported during the protests against police brutality across the United States, US Press Freedom Tracker data revealed.

"Latest reported aggressions against the press as of Monday, July 27... 585+ total press freedom incidents: 84+ arrests, 135 physical attacks (87 by law enforcement), 80 tear gassings, 36 pepper sprayings, 137 rubber bullet / projectiles, 71 equipment/newsroom damage, 42 other/TBD," the advocacy group that manages the data said in a tweet on Monday.

The tracker is managed by the Freedom of the Press Foundation advocacy group, according to the website. The Committee to Protect Journalists chairs an advisory board that includes the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Reporters Without Borders, and Index on Censorship.

Two Russian journalists covering protests in Portland were attacked, beaten and had their equipment destroyed by US law enforcement officers on Tuesday night as Federal agents moved to forcefully disperse a crowd besieging a downtown courthouse.

Last week, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on, commenting on the assault on Russia's Channel One journalists, that the United States will investigate and seek accountability for law enforcement officers involved in attacks on media representatives.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland Protests have over recent weeks grown in numbers and evolved into a nightly battle against the federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.