WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The reported fraud in the latest US presidential election is bound to reduce the power of Joe Biden's authority, Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"I think it is so widespread that even if Biden is eventually elected by the Electoral College, I think it's going to weaken his [Biden's] authority as president," Black said. "I have a feeling that he will be perceived as someone who did not actually win the election, it was just an election that was kind of rigged. So I think that's going to be a bit of a problem for him going forward if he is sworn in as president."

Black's comments come after major US television networks projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the US presidential election. Biden claimed his victory in an address to the nation on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.

"The news media, the major broadcast networks have coordinated their efforts and they have all come out with a declaration that Joe Biden is the winner of the presidential campaign," Black said. "But the Constitution does not have a role for the news media in selecting the president that is all decided of the Electoral College."

The former lawmaker pointed out that at this point, no state has certified the election, adding that it certainly does help Biden that the national news media has projected him a winner.

"I think to some extent they felt a sense of pressure," he noted. "The news media, they clearly wanted Biden to win. And there is so much discussion about the transparent voter fraud all over the country, that I think they felt that they had to move quickly before we go before the opponents began to gather steam. So, where we are right now, the news media has declared Biden the president. And we will we will just have to see in the coming weeks where that all leads."

The world leaders, including Greek, Belgian and Irish prime ministers, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and even Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, have already congratulated Biden on his victory in the US presidential race as the last returns trickled in from the holdout states.

"I think they are a little premature in what they're doing, but at the same time, their congratulations give some indication of the direction things are going," Black told Sputnik. "So it's hard to say, but of course, we have to recognize that Biden could end up being president."

The former state Senator also believes that the situation may still be reversed as there have been reports of incorrect computer results from ballot counting.

Trump has claimed that a massive fraud is taking place, affecting the outcome of the election after at least six Democrat-run US states halted counting votes on election night when the US president was leading in all of them. Trump said when the counting resumed, batches of ballots appeared in favor of Biden and then observers were not allowed to oversee the counting process, and there were other violations.

State officials have called Trump's allegations unfounded, while some said they were looking into incidents which were not widespread.

Black told Sputnik that since it's been revealed that some vote counting computer results were incorrect, there will be pressure to hand count all of the ballots that these computers were tallying up.

"So there's still, there's a lot of uncertainty," Black concluded.

While Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump's campaign has already filed a lawsuit on rejected votes in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County.