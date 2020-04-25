Reported Hit List in Canadian Deadly Rampage Has Not Been Uncovered - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Canadian police agency investigating the deadly rampage in the province of Nova Scotia has not recovered a hit list allegedly compiled by the perpetrator, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Supt. Darren Campbell told reporters on Friday.

Reports have circulated that the shooter, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, maintained a list of intended targets.

"I can confirm, to this point in the investigation we have not uncovered a list," Campbell said. "We were contacting individuals who we believed could have been on a list or potentially at risk."

Campbell said the targeted shootings separated by a substantial distance could give rise to speculation about the existence of such a list.

At the press-conference detailing the timeline of the mass shooting, the superintendent confirmed that a handgun and long-barreled weapons were used in the assault, adding that according to witness statements, Wortman was in possession of a "significant" number of weapons.

The country's Federal police agency confirmed that one of the weapons was of Canadian origin, while the others are believed to have been obtained in the United States.

The killing spree began after Wortman assaulted a female ex-partner, who escaped and hid in the forest for several hours. Police have said that the ex-partner is a key witness, and that the assault may have served as a catalyst for the deadly chain of event, however, are not ruling out this being a premeditated attack.

Police believe the 51-year-old assailant subsequently embarked on a violent shooting spree, killing 13 and setting fire to multiple structures, including his residence, in the small rural community of Portapique located 80 miles north of Halifax.

Police said that they believed at the time they had the suspect contained in the community, which may explain the lack of a broader advisory, something the agency has received sharp criticism for in the aftermath of the massacre.

Witness statements suggest the suspect may have escaped through a field, according to the police.

The gunman proceeded to travel more than 35 miles to another community where he murdered at least two acquaintances - two males and a female - also setting the residence on fire.

Following this shooting spree, the suspect headed in the direction of the Halifax region, killing several more individuals in the process, including the deadly ambush of 23-year RCMP veteran Heidi Stevenson - taking her force-issued firearm in the process - and RCMP Const. Chad Morrison, who is now in recovery.

The suspect was neutralized nearly 14 hours after the assault began at a service station in Enfield, NS, when a tactical unit stopping to refuel encountered the suspect.

According to local reports, Wortman was the owner of a denture clinic in the Halifax area and had a fascination with RCMP and police memorabilia.

Police confirmed that Wortman had three plated mock police vehicles known to them, and a fourth - without license plates - that was not known to authorities and was used to carry out the deadly rampage.

The establishments that supplied the perpetrator with lightbar and the decals have been identified, Campbell confirmed.

Some of the victims were pulled over by Wortman disguised as an officer, Campbell said.

The suspect was said to have come into close proximity with law enforcement officers at several points but did not engage the officers.

The shooter's motive is under investigation. Earlier, the RCMP said that the military is assisting in the investigation.

The mass shooting left 22 victims dead and is the deadliest firearms-induced tragedy in Canadian history. The tragedy has reignited calls for tighter gun control in the country.