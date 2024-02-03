Open Menu

Reporters Detained At Moscow Protest By Soldiers' Wives: AFP

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 11:58 PM

Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP

Russian police on Saturday detained a group of around 20 journalists, including an AFP reporter, covering a central Moscow protest by the wives of men mobilised to fight in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Russian police on Saturday detained a group of around 20 journalists, including an AFP reporter, covering a central Moscow protest by the wives of men mobilised to fight in Ukraine.

A detained AFP video journalist said the Russian and foreign reporters were being transported in a van to a police station.

The group of all male reporters were detained as they covered and filmed the women walking up to Red Square.

Video footage showed police bringing reporters wearing yellow press vests to police vans.

For several weeks, the wives of mobilised men have been staging protests outside the Kremlin walls, demanding the men be brought home.

The movement has grown out of the anger of relatives of reservists sent to Ukraine under President Vladimir Putin's September 2022 mobilisation decree.

The movement -- extremely sensitive for authorities -- has so far gone unpunished.

It has been ignored by state media, with Russia having strict censorship laws.

The topic is especially uncomfortable for the Kremlin ahead of the March presidential election, in which Putin is running for a fifth Kremlin term.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Police Station Male Vladimir Putin Van March September Women Media All

Recent Stories

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

4 minutes ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

8 minutes ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

24 seconds ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

26 seconds ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

27 seconds ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

29 seconds ago
Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

30 seconds ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

32 seconds ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

33 seconds ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

35 seconds ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

37 seconds ago
 Mathews, Chandimal tons put Sri Lanka in control o ..

Mathews, Chandimal tons put Sri Lanka in control of Afghan Test

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World